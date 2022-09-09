First Alert Forecast: Dry for Football, Rain Moves in Late Saturday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: A few areas of patchy fog during the early morning. Skies will be full of sunshine through the day with highs approaching the middle 80s during the afternoon. The humidity will be elevated as the moisture continues to increase ahead of rain chances over the weekend. Overall, a very nice Friday! High of 85 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Heading out this evening to enjoy football? Friday night football begins warm and sunny with a kickoff temperature around 81 degrees. Temperatures will fall throughout the games into the lower 70s under clear skies and just a light breeze. A near perfect evening for some football! Temperatures overnight will fall into the lower 60s during the morning along with an increase in clouds by Saturday morning. Low of 61 degrees. Winds SE 0-5 mph.

SATURDAY: Big day for the Fighting Irish! It is the home opener against Marshall at Notre Dame Stadium. Some sunshine will mix with some clouds earlier in the day. Tailgating lots at Notre Dame open around 8am. We will see temps in the 60s around this time. More clouds will increase throughout the morning and by noon the temperature will be right around 80 degrees. Clouds continue to increase throughout the afternoon. The kickoff temperature near 83 degrees with a high near 85 during the game. It will be warm and muggy but dry for football. Rain chances will increase later in the evening as our storm system begins to move into the area. Scattered showers are possible after 8pm. High of 85 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunday will feature chances for rain. Some of the better chances for periods of showers throughout the day. Highs will be in the middle 70s under lots of cloud cover and a light breeze from the north and west. Periods of showers will linger, and rainfall could approach a half inch for some. Staying damp and dreary into early next week. High of 76 degrees. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Unsettled and much cooler into the beginning of next week. Mostly cloudy skies and chances for rain will keep it very damp across Michiana. Temperatures down into the upper 60s to low 70s for Monday and Tuesday. Once the rain chances come to an end the sunshine returns through Wednesday. This will bring back the warmth. Temperature back into the lower 80s by the end of the week. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, September 8th, 2022

Thursday’s High: 84

Thursday’s Low: 53

Precipitation: 0.00″

