Dowagiac student suspended after making threats to middle school

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Dowagiac student is in trouble after allegedly making online threats against the middle school.

Police searched the child’s home, but did not find any weapons. The investigation continued resulting in the student being suspended from school until further notice.

In a letter to parents, the superintendent wrote that threats and threatening behavior don’t belong in the schools or the community.

Counselors are available for any students that might have been affected by this threat.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edith Schmucker
Family of Nappanee woman killed in crash that killed Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers may sue for wrongful death
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Officials rule shooting deaths of elementary teacher, her 2 children as murder-suicide
One injured in South Bend shooting
Elkhart County Commissioner Brad Rogers, formerly the Elkhart County Sheriff
Elkhart County Commissioner on leaked Oath Keepers membership rolls
Both are located on Jackson Boulevard and offer a unique perspective.
Navarre Hospitality Group opens two new spots in Elkhart

Latest News

Marshall is coming off a thumping of Norfolk State 55-3 at home last weekend.
Marshall ready to face Irish at Notre Dame Stadium
First Alert Forecast 2
First Alert Forecast
Contractor pleads guilty in South Bend Housing Authority fraud case.
Contractor pleads guilty in South Bend Housing Authority fraud case
Former South Bend police officer expected to be sentenced for child seduction.
Former South Bend police officer expected to be sentenced for child seduction