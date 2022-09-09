Dowagiac student suspended after making threats to middle school

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Dowagiac student is in trouble after allegedly making online threats against the middle school.

Police searched the child’s home, but did not find any weapons. The investigation continued resulting in the student being suspended from school until further notice.

In a letter to parents, the superintendent wrote that threats and threatening behavior don’t belong in the schools or the community.

Counselors are available for any students that might have been affected by this threat.

