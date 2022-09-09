Coyote found hiding in family’s bathroom

The coyote managed to slip inside the home around 4 a.m. through the front door while the family was packing up their vehicle to hit the road for a trip, police explained.(Trenton Police Department Facebook page)
By Jared Goffinet and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – Police in Ohio made an unusual discovery Friday morning while responding to a public assist call.

Officers found a coyote hiding behind the toilet in a family’s bathroom, the Trenton Police Department said on Facebook.

Police received a call around 5:15 a.m. from the family, saying the animal was in the bathroom and they didn’t want to get near it.

The coyote managed to slip inside the home around 4 a.m. through the front door while the family was packing up their vehicle to hit the road for a trip, police explained.

Officers safely removed the coyote and released him outside unharmed.

The coyote was released outside after officers found him hiding behind the toilet in the family’s first-floor bathroom, Trenton police wrote on Facebook.(Trenton Police Department Facebook page)

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

