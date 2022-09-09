Contractor pleads guilty in South Bend Housing Authority fraud case
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, a contractor pleaded guilty in the theft of money from the South Bend Housing Authority.
Ronald Taylor Jr. owned a business called the Taylor Made Handy Man. He admits he was paid by the housing authority for contracting work he did not perform.
In a plea agreement, Taylor admits that he was given checks that he cashed. Taylor would then keep a small amount for himself, and hand the rest of the money to South Bend Housing Authority administrator.
Ronald Taylor Junior is only 3 of 6 defendants in the bank and wire fraud case to plead guilty.
Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.