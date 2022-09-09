Apparent water main break causes sinkhole on Sample Street

Avoid Sample Street between Olive & Chapin Friday morning.
Avoid Sample Street between Olive & Chapin Friday morning.
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:29 AM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An apparent water main break has caused a sinkhole in South Bend.

It happened on Sample Street early Friday morning. Police are asking everyone to avoid the stretch between Olive and Chapin.

There is concern over a natural gas leak due to the situation. NIPSCO is on the way to the scene to assess.

Everyone is asked to avoid the area while crews work to resolve the issue.

