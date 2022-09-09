ACLU files lawsuit against new abortion restrictions in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana has filed a lawsuit against the new abortion restrictions.

The lawsuit claims Senate Bill 1 violates the state’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

“Indiana’s RFRA law protects religious freedom for all Hoosiers, not just those who practice Christianity,” said Ken Falk, ACLU of Indiana Legal Director. “The ban on abortion will substantially burden the exercise of religion by many Hoosiers who, under the new law, would be prevented from obtaining abortions, in conflict with their sincere religious beliefs.”

According to the ACLU of Indiana lawsuit, although some religions believe that human life begins at conception, this is not an opinion shared by all religions or all religious people.

This is the second lawsuit filed opposing the state’s abortion restrictions set to go into place in one week.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.