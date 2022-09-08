U.S. approves up to $675M in further military aid to Ukraine

The troops are fighting in Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russia. (Bleeped profanity) (Source: CNN/YOUTUBE/BUTUSOV PLUS/TWITTER/@VISEGRAD24)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany (AP) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday President Joe Biden has approved additional military aid to Ukraine worth up to $675 million, an announcement that came as he gathered allies to renew their commitment to military support “for the long haul.”

Austin said at the start of a meeting with senior officials from allied countries at the United States’ Ramstein Air Base in Germany that Biden approved the latest tranche of U.S. assistance on Wednesday.

He said that the package includes howitzers, artillery munitions, Humvees, armored ambulances, anti-tank systems and more.

Austin said that “the war is at another key moment,” with Ukrainian forces beginning their counteroffensive in the south of the country. He said that “now we’re seeing the demonstrable success of our common efforts on the battlefield.”

“The face of the war is changing and so is the mission of this contact group,” Austin told the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which was attended by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukraine’s defense minister as well as officials from allied countries.

“We will work together to train Ukraine’s forces for the long haul. We will work together to help integrate Ukraine’s capabilities and bolster its joint operations for the long haul,” he said. “We will work together to upgrade our defense industrial basis to meet Ukraine’s requirements for the long haul, and we will work together for production and innovation to meet Ukraine’s self-defense needs for the long haul.”

“We must evolve as the fight evolves,” Austin said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edith Schmucker
Family of Nappanee woman killed in crash that killed Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers may sue for wrongful death
The Horse Cave Adult Bookstore in Kentucky is closing its doors after being under investigation...
Adult bookstore closes after 2 deaths, illegal activity, authorities say
Riders on the Top Thrill Dragster speed along on May 1, 2003, at Cedar Point Amusement Park, in...
Cedar Point announces closure of Top Thrill Dragster
The proposed Drive & Shine would be built near the Bypass, across from Meijer.
Mishawaka Common Council votes in favor of new Drive & Shine location
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Adrianna Taylor, 15, was found dead at a home last...
17-year-old charged in fentanyl overdose death of 15-year-old girl, deputies say

Latest News

Elkhart County Commissioner Brad Rogers, formerly the Elkhart County Sheriff
Elkhart County Commissioner on leaked Oath Keepers membership rolls
The last suspect in a horrific stabbing spree that killed 10 and wounded 18 in western Canada...
2nd suspect in Canadian stabbing spree dead; motive unclear
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
The 15-year-old suffered a severe neck and spinal cord injury as he made a tackle playing...
Teammates rally around high schooler severely injured in football game