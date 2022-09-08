‘Run, Jane, Run’ golf outing next week serves as fundraiser for YWCA

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - “Run Jane Run” is a long-standing tradition in Michiana that brings women together for a day of golf.

The outing is coming up on Monday, Sept. 12, and supports the YWCA of North Central Indiana, which helps over 3,000 women and children each year in St. Joseph and Elkhart counties.

Former Notre Dame women’s basketball head coach Muffet McGraw is once again serving as the honorary chair of Run, Jane, Run, which is now in its 37th year.

“I think it’s crucial because it could be someone in your neighborhood you just don’t know,” McGraw says. “You have to be able to reach out to your neighbor. You have to be aware. You have to be willing to help. These people, they just need a hand up out of a bad situation.”

Registration is underway for Monday’s golf outing at Knollwood Golf Course. Check-in is at 10:30 a.m., with the shotgun start at 11:30 a.m.

For more information, visit www.ywcancin.org or call 574-233-9491.

