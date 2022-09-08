Ribbon cutting held for new solar park in Walkerton

WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday afternoon for a new solar park in Walkerton.

The one megawatt solar-generating facility will help provide power to the town. It’ll produce an annual amount of energy to power about 215 homes.

Construction began in September 2021, and it was commissioned in this past July.

Officials from Walkerton and the Indiana Municipal Power Agency (IMPA) say they hope this is one step closer to more green, renewable energy.

“This is part of our solar building project for IMPA,” says IMPA President and CEO Jack Alvey. “We started this in 2014. We’re up to 41 solar installations now. This is important to Walkerton because now they have a local, renewable source of energy that’s tied directly into their system. All the power is used here in Walkerton.”

“It’s green, renewable energy that has been around for a while and is starting to get more popular all the time,” says Phil Buckmaster, economic director for Walkerton and commissioner for IMPA. “The reaction has been very positive, in fact, one of the gentlemen that was here today; He said, ‘You know that I was against the project at the beginning,’ He says, ‘I’m very happy that you guys got this project done and it’s going to be a great thing for our community.”

Other local communities with solar parks include Argos and Peru, while IMPA is nearing the completion of a park in Bremen.

