Portion of Byrkit Avenue in Mishawaka closed for repairs

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If Byrkit Avenue in Mishawaka is part of your commute, you may need to find an alternative route until the end of the month.

Byrkit Avenue between Jefferson Boulevard and McKinley Avenue was closed on Thursday.

Crews are working on water service replacements and street modifications.

Access for all residents within the closure area will be maintained during this process. Weather permitting, the closure is expected to be in place until Sept. 30.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.