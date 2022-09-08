Police: Man driving around Memphis shooting at people

(wcax)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Police in Memphis, Tennessee, are warning residents to shelter in place as a man drives around the city shooting at people.

Memphis police said a 19-year-old man driving a light blue Infiniti was responsible for multiple shootings in the city Wednesday night. Police said he later switched vehicles to a grey SUV.

It was not immediately known if anyone had been killed.

Police said he was still at large and he was recording his actions on Facebook. The University of Memphis sent a message to students saying a shooting had been reported near the campus. Rhodes College advised students to shelter in place.

