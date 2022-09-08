Police link automobile thefts in Kosciusko County to Michiana street gang

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Between August 10th and 11th, and August 21st and 22nd, multiple reports were made of auto thefts, and thefts from motor vehicles in Warsaw and Kosciusko County.

Items stolen included debit cards, credit cards, driver’s licenses, and other identifying information.

Due to the fact thefts were localized in certain sections of the city and county, police believed them all to be connected.

Investigation led police to surveillance video from local businesses and businesses in other communities like Columbia City, Goshen, Mishawaka, South Bend, and Niles, Michigan that showed the same subjects committing similar crimes.

Late at night on August 30th, additional crimes in Kosciusko County led detectives to locate two stolen vehicles and subjects, 20-year-old Kashawn Shayna Hudson of Warsaw, and 19-year-old Mario C.J. Pratt of South Bend.

As the investigation continued that same night, detectives were led to another subject who fled law enforcement and was taken into custody, 22-year-old Michael Anthony Hubbard of South Bend.

As detectives searched for two more subjects, they were granted a search warrant and seized evidence linking subjects to fraudulent activity at businesses across the region, that connected them back to the theft cases in Kosciusko county.

Later, police found public social media posts, that showed subjects to be affiliated with a street gang in the South Bend and Niles, Michigan area.

While subjects have been arrested on charges of Corrupt Busines Influence, a level 5 felony, Criminal Organization Activity, a level 6 felony, and Theft, as well as other counts, this investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Warsaw Police Department.

