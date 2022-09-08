Officials push for progress on grocery store development in DTSB

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The clock is ticking, the tension is mounting and there could be a high price to pay if downtown South Bend doesn’t get a grocery store by the end of the year.

“We’re now a year and a half past the deadline to finish the grocery store. They’ve given him extra time because of the pandemic to get it done, but I think we’ve not seen a plan at all,” said South Bend Redevelopment Commissioner Troy Warner.

The city wanted a grocery store downtown so bad that it contributed $5 million to make it happen on the ground floor of the 10-story apartment building known as 300 E. LaSalle.

“So, the city has invested $5 million in the 300 E. LaSalle project. If we say that there are 100,000 residents in South Bend, that means that each resident in South Bend has invested $50 in this nonexistent grocery store, and this nonexistent pharmacy,” said concerned citizen Matt Barrett.

There was some tough talk at Thursday’s meeting of the South Bend Redevelopment Commission about getting the money back.

But developer David Matthews on Thursday said work on the pharmacy part of the project began today with framing crews on scene. He says the final hurdle blocking construction was cleared about a week ago when all 144-apartments in the building received occupancy permits.

When asked what brand name the store would carry, Matthews was not yet ready to name names to 16 News Now, or to the city.

“Whether there is one, I would say, is still a question in my mind. The developer has indicated that they do have an operator but not knowing who is it, I am not in a position to pass judgment on whether that would satisfy the criteria of the development agreement,” said Acting Director Caleb Bauer with South Bend’s Community Investment Department.

Matthews was also a no-show when asked to discuss the status of the project at today’s meeting of the redevelopment commission.

“The fact he has yet declined another invitation to come before you is deeply disturbing,” Common Councilwoman Rachel Tomas Morgan told commission members.

Matthews faces a deadline of December 31 to have the grocery and pharmacy up and running.

If not, the city can take legal action to get its money back and then some. Bauer says the law allows for a 50-percent penalty to be imposed.

