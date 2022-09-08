NorthWood 3-0 heading into rivalry game Friday at Northridge

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 1:45 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - A handful of Michiana high school football teams are undefeated through the first few weeks of the season.

One of those teams is the NorthWood Panthers.

They play rival Northridge on Friday, Sept. 9, and the Panthers are coming into that matchup with a full head of steam. They’ve won all their games by at least three touchdowns.

16 Sports caught up with NorthWood at practice Wednesday to find out what’s been working so well for the team early in the season.

“Obviously the long ball has been working,” said junior quarterback Owen Roeder. “Our defense has been great. They haven’t given teams opportunities to score or anything. They turn the ball over, get a ton of interceptions, so that’s helped.”

Head Coach Nate Andrews believes leadership has played a role in the team’s early success.

“I don’t know if everything’s been clicking to be honest with you, but we have had guys in certain situations—guys that have been around the game and played for a long time and have some experience—that have kept us level-headed during the games,” Andrews said. “We’ve been in some good ballgames where the score ended up looking lopsided, but they’ve been really tight ballgames. So, I think it’s that leadership that we have, that experience we have this season that’s helped.”

Kickoff at Northridge is set for 7 p.m.

