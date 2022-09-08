Niles, Benton Harbor benefit from $2.6M Berrien County revitalization grant

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien County is getting a boost after receiving a $2.6 million grant.

The money will be divided and used to improve both downtown Benton Harbor and Niles.

It comes after the Michigan Economic Department Corporation announced it would be awarding Berrien County as part of the revitalizing and placemaking program.

Niles City officials say the money will be used to improve its streetscape, refurbish public bathrooms, possibly add a local market to the mix and maybe even a synthetic ice rink.

“It’s been really exciting,” said Lisa Croteau, the program manager. “We have been wanting to do a new streetscape for quite some time and to be able to find because I do believe that will be one of the top of the list of what we are able to spend this money on and it is going to very exciting.”

The last time Niles had work done to their streetscape was 2004.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.