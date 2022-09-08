Michigan’s high court puts abortion question on Nov. ballot

(WILX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan Supreme Court has ordered that an abortion-rights initiative appear on the November ballot.

Thursday’s decision will allow voters to decide whether the right to an abortion will be enshrined in the state constitution.

Abortion-rights supporters say a vote is necessary to stop a 1931 state law that outlaws abortion from taking effect. The law that would have been triggered by the U.S. Supreme Court decision to reverse Roe v. Wade has been blocked by court battles.

A state elections board deadlocked on whether to certify the measure, meaning it wouldn’t appear on the November ballot.

Reproductive Freedom for All then asked the state’s high court to intervene.

