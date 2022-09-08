Medical Moment: A new procedure for prostate cancer biopsies

(WNDU) - September is National Prostate Cancer Awareness month.

1 in 8 men will develop prostate cancer in their lifetime, and 35,000 men will die this year from it.

For many men, it’s a treatable cancer, if caught early! But many times, it’s not caught because of how intrusive the procedures can be.

There’s not much that can keep Rick Barlett out of the saddle of his bike.

“I average around 4 to 5,000 miles in a year,” said Rick Bartlett.

As a retired U.S. Coast Guard and Maryland State Police helicopter pilot, health and fitness have always been important. But in 2016, a yearly check of his PSA levels showed they were elevated.

“I came back a year later and now, it had bumped over 4.0 to 4.3,” Bartlett said.

Urologist Matthew Allaway determined Bartlett needed a biopsy to see if cancer was developing. Standard biopsies access the prostate through the rectum, so, patients need to take antibiotics to lower the risk of infection. Plus, there’s not a lot of room to angle the biopsy needle for the 10 to 12 samples doctors must take.

“In order to get to areas where we knew cancer was hiding was very tricky to do,” Matthew Allaway, a urologist at Urology Associates. “Those two problems led me to think, you know, there’s got to be a better solution. And the answer is to go through the perineum.”

Dr. Allaway developed a new device called the Precision Point. With this method, the biopsy needle passes through the skin in the perineum, near the rectum, it only requires two needle sticks, so, it’s less painful for the patient.

“I think two or three days later, I got back on the bike and did a nice, easy ride,” Bartlett recalled. “Felt virtually no pain.”

After robotic laparoscopic surgery to remove the cancer, Bartlett is now cancer-free.

“It’s easy to forget sometimes that I’m a cancer survivor,” Bartlett said.

The Precision Point is FDA-approved and nearly 500 doctors are already trained on using it.

