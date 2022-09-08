Marshall preparing, staying clam ahead of big test at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team’s attention has shifted solely to the Marshall Thundering herd, as the Irish get set for their home opener on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Marshall is coming off a 55-3 clobbering of Norfolk State last Saturday. The offense found the endzone six times.

Next, they’ll face a Notre Dame defense who only allowed 21 points total, and just 7 in the 1st half, to now No. 3 Ohio State. The team will also be playing in front of a much-larger crowd than last week as it takes on the No. 8 Irish in The House that Rockne Built on national television.

Thundering Herd Head Coach Charles Huff spoke about the mindset his players are taking heading into a big matchup.

“If last week wasn’t big, this week is big,” Huff said. “But then the next week isn’t, but then two weeks from then—if you have that mindset as a player or as a coach—you’re going to have ebbs and flows, peaks and valleys in your performance. And when you do that, you’re riding the wave of luck. What does that mean? You hope that when you’re at a low point of your performance that you play a team that’s in their high point. What we want to do, we kind of want to build throughout the season.”

The players also spoke about preparing for the moment, and how they’re getting their younger guys ready to face a storied program.

“I think it’s for people who haven’t been in this situation, it’s just, you just kind of have to guide them,” said quarterback Henry Colombi. “It comes with experience, obviously playing in these big time stadiums. And at the end of the day, it is just football. It doesn’t matter how many (people the stadium) holds. It’s about not getting distracted because at the end of the day it’s about us. It’s about what we run on offense, what we do on defense. So, it’s kind of just guiding the younger guys making sure the stage isn’t too big.”

Running back Khalan Laborn agreed.

“It’s all the same. It’s just 100 yards,” he said. “They put their pants on just like we do, still got to respect them as a good opponent. Don’t sleep on anything. Keep your awareness on 100 and just remember it’s just football.”

