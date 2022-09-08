Hundreds attend charity event hosted by ND students

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Duncan Hall hosted a signature charity event, called ND 110, to honor first responders who were working in New York on 911.

On Wednesday, over 600 people climbed 110 flights of stairs at Notre Dame’s stadium, to mirror the climb faced by first responders.

“It’s really just a great time to see it come to fruition. We’ve been planning for months, reaching out to people to participate and sponsor it. It just feels really good to see it all come together,” said Student Patrick Kuebler.

“It feels good. This year we’re expecting the most turnout out of any other year, so it feels great to start reaching home to the Notre Dame community and get a lot of first responders and a lot of students active in the event,” said Student Thomas O’Brien.

This event started in 2019; and that year, students and firefighters raised over $2,000.

This year students raised over $15,000.

“Yeah, so the first year it was in a science hall on campus and the last three years it’s been here. It’s been a privilege to have the event in the stadium. It started because of COVID...We were grateful to work with the university this year who allowed the event to be in the stadium...It was founded by a student in Duncan Hall. His name was Conor Milligan. He ran the event for the last two years,” said O’Brien.

“He graduated a couple of years ago, but I think he had a relative who was a first responder and passed away in 911,” said Kuebler.

Money raised will go to an organization called HEART 911.

“I’m from New York and this event hits close to home for me, and I love to give back to the first responders, who now react to all these man-made natural disasters throughout the world. so it’s a great exercise that supports a great cause,” said O’Brien.

“So, I think it’s a thing that really unites everybody...gets out a good crowd each year. Always fun to do it in the stadium. It’s a great exercise, it’s a great cause, so that’s why I think we get a good turnout,” said Kuebler.

If you missed the event, but would like to donate, click here.

