Gov. Whitmer announces 3 Michigan bridges completed ahead of schedule

The reopening of these three bridges two months ahead of schedule will help people get to where they need to go and will build on our efforts to move dirt to fix roads and bridges across Michigan to keep drivers safe and save them time and money.

Since I took office through the end of 2022, we will fix over 16,000 lane miles of road and more than 1,200 bridges, supporting nearly 89,000 jobs. We’re fixing our infrastructure with the right mix and materials, so it stays fixed. Last year, I signed a bipartisan bill to fix 59 additional bridges across the state and today I am proud that our efforts through the Rebuilding MI Bridges program continue to make progress.

The projects we’re moving forward with will support good-paying jobs and deliver on an issue that matters to us all—safe, reliable infrastructure. Let’s get it done.



