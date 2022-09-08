Gov. Whitmer announces 3 Michigan bridges completed ahead of schedule

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the completion of 3 major bridge projects two months ahead of schedule.
The bridges are in Berrien, Clinton, and Ingham counties. The bridge in Berrien County is connected to M-140 which is a major road throughout southwest Michigan.
On Thursday, she issued a statement in a press release on the completion of the bridges:
The investments will improve the infrastructure and ensure the bridge’s safety for years to come.
