Elkhart County Commissioner on leaked Oath Keepers membership rolls

The names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol, according to a report from the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism.

Of the more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists, the The Anti-Defamation League identified more than 370 people it believes currently work in law enforcement agencies — including as police chiefs and sheriffs — and more than 100 people who are currently members of the military.

There were 696 Indiana residents included on the membership lists. Of those, WTHR-TV reports six elected officials, nine law enforcement officials, three military members, and five first responders had an affiliation with the group. That includes Elkhart County Commissioner Brad Rogers, who previously served as the Elkhart County Sheriff.

Appearing in the Oath Keepers’ database doesn’t prove that a person was ever an active member of the group or shares its ideology, but Rogers admits he used to be part of the organization. He posted a response to the report on his website, stating he has not been a member of Oath Keepers for eight years.

“The original stated mission of Oath Keepers centered around non-violent non-compliance with orders that violated the rights of all individuals. However, Oath Keepers leaders began to go on record that there will be “blood in the streets” and began promoting or encouraging civil war,” Rogers writes.

“When this violation of their bylaws began, I and many others left the organization. When board members brought up concerns about the shift in direction Oath Keepers was taking, they were ignored – circumventing the organizational structure. They became disorganized, hence, why my outdated contact information is still on some of these lists. I am an advocate for the protection of individual rights and the Constitution as our rule of law – something that Oath Keepers now stand opposed to. This is why I left the organization those years ago,” explains Rogers in a statement.

But the Anti-Defamation League report tells a different story about the origins of the Oath Keepers.

“Even for those who claimed to have left the organization when it began to employ more aggressive tactics in 2014, it is important to remember that the Oath Keepers have espoused extremism since their founding, and this fact was not enough to deter these individuals from signing up,” the report says.

The Oath Keepers, founded in 2009 by Stewart Rhodes, is a loosely organized conspiracy theory-fueled group that recruits current and former military, police and first responders. It asks its members to vow to defend the Constitution “against all enemies, foreign and domestic,” promotes the belief that the federal government is out to strip citizens of their civil liberties and paints its followers as defenders against tyranny.

More than two dozen people associated with the Oath Keepers — including Rhodes — have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack. Rhodes and four other Oath Keeper members or associates are heading to trial this month on seditious conspiracy charges for what prosecutors have described as a weekslong plot to keep then-President Donald Trump in power. Rhodes and the other Oath Keepers say that they are innocent and that there was no plan to attack the Capitol.

Elkhart County Commissioner Brad Rogers condemns the U.S. Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021. He issued a statement on the day of the attacks which said in part: “The actions by individuals on January 6, 2021, who have resisted and assaulted law enforcement officers to possess, damage, disrupt and take over the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., is abhorrent and without excuse and those who did so should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

