Congressman Upton visits Indeck Niles Energy Center

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The Indeck Niles Energy Center welcomes Michigan Congressman Fred Upton.

The facility has been producing energy at full capacity since July 1 of this year, and the long-serving congressman was in Niles Thursday to tour the facility.

This facility is the cleanest gas-fired facility within hundreds of miles and will help produce power for the next 40 years.

The high-efficiency natural gas plant can provide enough energy for 635,000 homes and businesses.

Indeck Niles is a 1,000-megawatt combined-cycle power plant, meaning it will use the extra heat from gas turbines to create even more power than it already does.

“From the exhaust, there’s still a lot of heat, and the combined cycle design allows us to recover that heat and make additional power without using any additional fuel,” said Kevin Beavers, Plant Manager at the Indeck Niles Energy Center.

Indeck also says they produce 50%-90% fewer carbon emissions than conventional coal-fired plants.

“We have one of the latest generation machines,” said Beavers. “There’s maybe 50 in the world that are running at this level of efficiency. So, as that efficiency comes up, fuel usage goes down, which in turn, makes our emissions go down.”

Michigan 6th District Congressman Fred Upton might be in his last term, but his focus on rebuilding Michigan’s infrastructure remains a top priority.

“This has been an important project,” said Congressman Fred Upton. “It’s been eight years in the making. Finally, they flipped the switch, and it’s providing the power that Michigan is going to need if we’re going to grow. Good jobs, clean power. This is the most efficient gas-powered turbine plant within hundreds of miles.

Upton is big on promoting infrastructure in Michigan, including the recent grant rebuilding and repairing Amtrak bridges and voting on increasing semiconductor chip production in the US.

With the decommissioning of the Palisades Nuclear Plant in March, Michigan needed an efficient energy plant to pick up the slack.

“If we want to compete with the rest of the world, we have to do a lot of it ourselves, said Upton. “This is really important; you know climate change is real. Yes, we need renewables, but we also need clean gas.”

The plant sits on only 10 acres of the 373-acre site made up of previously contaminated land.

Indeck has invested millions of dollars in cleaning up the site and employed hundreds of local construction workers.

Indeck is having a ribbon cutting on September 20.

