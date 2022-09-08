Bashor Children’s Home gears up for annual Running with Spoons fundraiser

Running with Spoons fundraiser returns
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Bashor Children’s Home is gearing up for their annual Running with Spoons fundraiser.

The event will take place on Thursday inside the Crystal Ballroom at the Lerner Theater.

Thirteen teams of local chefs will compete against each other by cooking up their favorite dishes. Guests are encouraged to try each one and vote for their favorites.

Bashor Children’s Home offers residential treatment programs for kids.

“All that money that’s raised from this event goes to those programs,” said Michael Deranek, vice president of program operations. “[It] goes to help us be able to provide those services at lower cost or to be able to go above and beyond and do more for the children and families who need the help the most.”

Running with Spoons will start at 6 p.m. on Thursday, and some tickets are still available.

To purchase a ticket or to vote for a favorite chef, click here.

