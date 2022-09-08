AM Patchy Dense Fog, Sunny Skies and Warm Temps Continue

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: Patchy dense fog throughout the morning giving way to mostly sunny skies. Be careful as changing visibilities will be likely as you begin your morning commute. Temperatures will rise into the lower to mid 80s through the afternoon with lower humidity. High of 83 degrees. Winds Calm.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and calm winds will allow temperatures to cool down into the lower 60s and upper 50s for some. Patchy dense fog will develop during the early morning. Low of 58 degrees. Winds Calm.

FRIDAY: Patchy fog possible throughout the morning. Mostly sunny skies. It will be warmer with a highs in the middle 80s. Staying comfortable with lower humidity. High of 85 degrees. Winds Calm.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies during the morning with an increase in clouds through the afternoon and evening. A few light showers are possible later in the evening. Notre Dame football is home for the first time this season! Kickoff is at 2:30 with Marshall. Plan on sunny skies with increasing clouds and temperatures in the middle 80s during the game. High of 85 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: By Sunday a storm system moves into the region and bring cooler temperatures but also some unsettled weather. Chances for scattered showers will linger into much of the beginning of next week. Things remain damp through at least Tuesday evening. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, September 7th, 2022

Wednesday’s High: 81

Wednesday’s Low: 59

Precipitation: 0.00″

