2 teens detained in connection to deadly South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two teens have been arrested and one has been charged in relation to the death of another teen in South Bend back in March.

Police found Terez Parker, Jr., 17, suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2000 block of Roger Street on March 18. Parker was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s office announced on Thursday that a 15-year-old has been charged with felony murder and a 16-year-old is also facing multiple charges, including dangerous possession of a firearm.

The 16-year-old, who is being charged as an adult, has been identified as Rafael Diaz-Garcia. He is expected to be arraigned Friday.

The 15-year-old is currently being housed in the Juvenile Justice Center.

You can read the full probable cause affidavit for Diaz-Garcia below:

(St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office)

(St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office)

(St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office)

(St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office)

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.