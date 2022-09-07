Wednesday’s Child: Cheering for Shelby

(WNDU) - There are foster kids who are in need of a permanent home. We’re trying to connect them with adoptive parents with our Wednesday’s Child segment.

This week, we learned 16-year-old Shelby would like to have new parents cheer for her at her basketball games.

“I like to play basketball. I like to play sports in general. I like to play basketball the most. Because I feel I’m really good at it,” said Shelby.

But she hasn’t had parents to cheer for her in quite a while.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve ever seen them again. So, it’s been a long time,” explained Shelby. “I just know I’ve been in foster care for most of my life. Been in and out of facilities most of my life. Been in two juveniles because they have nowhere for me to go.”

What would a new family mean to Shelby?

“It would mean if I’m having games, basketball games whatever I want them to support me for who I am and who I’m not. I would just have them support me at all my games and stuff,” said Shelby. “I want them to come and support me. If I lose, I want them to care about me.”

Shelby cares about her grades and enjoys school.

“Yeah, I love school,” admitted Shelby. “I like science more, because there’s a lot of art projects in it.”

Shelby is crafty and artistic. She’s made hundreds of hats on a loom for other kids.

She is looking forward to either college or the military when she leaves high school.

“I want to be a veterinarian or I want to go into the army when I grow up,” said Shelby. “I just like helping people and animals.”

She has this advice for other kids waiting in foster care.

“Stay hopeful and don’t get down like I do. Stay positive and know that there’s a family out there that wants you. That I keep on saying to myself. A lot. I still say it to myself,” said Shelby. “Someone is out there that wants me as a 16-year-old. That wants a girl. That wants a teenager.”

Shelby would love to be in a family with other children and pets.

