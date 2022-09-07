Officials rule shooting deaths of elementary teacher, her 2 children as murder-suicide

A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a shooting at a home.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - An investigation into the deaths of an elementary school teacher and her children in South Carolina has revealed that they died in a murder-suicide, according to authorities.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office said the cause of death of the children, 11-year-old Eric and 8-year-old Emily Moberley, is homicide. Their mother, Laura Moberly, died by suicide.

Officials confirmed to WMBF that the deaths have been ruled a murder-suicide.

The Horry County Police Department and Horry County Coroner’s Office said the 42-year-old teacher and her two children were all found shot to death at a home on Centennial Circle last week.

Records from family court show a legal order of separation was filed by Moberly’s husband, William, on June 13.

The latest filings were dated Aug. 30, the same date on which a temporary hearing was scheduled.

Officers were called to the home the day after the scheduled hearing, where they found the three of them dead.

Moberley taught at Carolina Forest Elementary School, which is also where Emily attended.

According to the funeral home, services are planned for Thursday for Moberley and her two children.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riders on the Top Thrill Dragster speed along on May 1, 2003, at Cedar Point Amusement Park, in...
Cedar Point announces closure of Top Thrill Dragster
The Horse Cave Adult Bookstore in Kentucky is closing its doors after being under investigation...
Adult bookstore closes after 2 deaths, illegal activity, authorities say
A homicide investigation is underway for a 14-year-old from Mishawaka.
Mishawaka Police identify 14-year-old killed in shooting
Cory Newland
Former Elkhart police officer enters guilty plea in 2018 beating of inmate
Aeryk Brant
South Bend man arrested after driving stolen vehicle into St. Joseph River

Latest News

Wood’s story not only gives us a glimpse into the history of Black people as leaders in this...
Benton Harbor considering honoring one of it’s earliest Black entrepreneurs with park renaming
Douglas Road reopens after construction
Douglas Road reopens after construction
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol,,...
Senate to vote on same-sex marriage in coming weeks
Wednesday's Child: Shelby
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the U.S. Conference of Mayors 90th Annual Meeting at...
Harris to lead US delegation to Japan for Abe’s funeral