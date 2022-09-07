‘The Odd Couple’ comes to the Goshen Theater this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A classic comedy comes to the Goshen Theater this weekend.

The Odd Couple is a production put on by Premier Arts.

The show tells the story of two mismatched roommates who happen to be best friends. The story follows along through the fun rifts between the clashing personalities.

Tickets to The Odd Couple are on sale now.

The show will take place at the Goshen Theater on the following dates:

Friday, September 9th – 7:30 pm

Saturday, September 10th – 7:30 pm

Sunday, September 11th – 3:00 pm

