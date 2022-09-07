‘The Odd Couple’ comes to the Goshen Theater this weekend

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A classic comedy comes to the Goshen Theater this weekend.

The Odd Couple is a production put on by Premier Arts.

The show tells the story of two mismatched roommates who happen to be best friends. The story follows along through the fun rifts between the clashing personalities.

Tickets to The Odd Couple are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking here or at the Lerner Theatre Box Office.

The show will take place at the Goshen Theater on the following dates:

Friday, September 9th – 7:30 pm

Saturday, September 10th – 7:30 pm

Sunday, September 11th – 3:00 pm

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riders on the Top Thrill Dragster speed along on May 1, 2003, at Cedar Point Amusement Park, in...
Cedar Point announces closure of Top Thrill Dragster
The Horse Cave Adult Bookstore in Kentucky is closing its doors after being under investigation...
Adult bookstore closes after 2 deaths, illegal activity, authorities say
A homicide investigation is underway for a 14-year-old from Mishawaka.
Mishawaka Police identify 14-year-old killed in shooting
Austin Williams
Man missing out of South Bend found safe
Aeryk Brant
South Bend man arrested after driving stolen vehicle into St. Joseph River

Latest News

A classic comedy comes to the Goshen Theater this weekend!
‘The Odd Couple’ premieres Friday at Goshen Theater
Both are located on Jackson Boulevard and offer a unique perspective.
Navarre Hospitality Group opens two new spots in Elkhart
wndu faw
First Alert Forecast: Abundant Sunshine for the Rest of the Week
WNDU Lunch on Matt
WNDU Lunch on Matt