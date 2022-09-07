Notre Dame students compete on NBC’s Capital One College Bowl

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame students are going to be featured on NBC’s Capital One College Bowl show!

3 University of Notre Dame students competed in the second season of the NBC academic quiz show hosted by NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning and his brother Cooper.

The academic trivia show pits teams of three college students against teams from other colleges and universities.

The Notre Dame contestants include Maya Kvaratskhelia from Mishawaka, Caitlyn Cano, a senior from Houston, Texas, and Noah Coffman, a sophomore from Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Notre Dame team is featured in the season premiere episode, airing Friday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m.

