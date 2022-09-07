New COVID booster vaccine rolls out in St. Joseph County

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Like the flu, St. Joe County Health Officer Dr. Mark Fox says COVID-19 is not going anywhere.

“For the start of the school year, we’re much higher than either we have been in the last two years with essentially no affective mitigation strategies in place,” Dr. Fox says.

That’s why Dr. Fox says families should consider the latest COVID vaccine, the bivalent booster.

“It basically addresses two different things. It still has protection against the original strain of COVID and the omicron subvariants which is Ba.4 and Ba.5,” Fox says.

On Tuesday, Fox says St. Joseph county received their first batch of the latest booster.

To be eligible, primary series of vaccines must be complete and you must be at least two months removed from your last booster shot.

“Pfizer is available for anyone 12 and older. Moderna is for 18 and older,” Fox said.

But with yet another round of boosters available, just how many shots are enough?

“If you are young enough or otherwise healthy, how important is it that you get it? We believe that it still will offer great protection against the really bad outcomes like hospitalization and death. It also data suggests will reduce transmission somewhat,” Fox says.

And while Fox says the bivalent booster is designed to protects folks from hospitalization, it may take getting one every year to lower risk of serious illness.

“Hope is certain for people not extremely high risk getting an annual booster will offer enough protection against the circulating COVID strain,” Fox says.

Fox says he fully expects for folks to be able to schedule an appointment to get the latest booster shot through the St. Joseph County Health Department by the end of this week.

Booster availability at local pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens, along with county health systems are also expected follow.

