Navarre Hospitality Group opens two new spots in Elkhart

Navarre Hospitality Group opens two new spots in Elkhart
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Navarre Hospitality Group has expanded in Elkhart with two brand new spots for food lovers.

Both are located on Jackson Boulevard and offer a unique perspective.

Bird in the Hand is a casual restaurant offering fried chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, smash burgers, and salads.

On the fourth floor directly above the restaurant is Jackson Rooftop.

The rooftop bar offers an incredible view of downtown Elkhart, along with craft beers and craft cocktails, plus upscale bar food.

“We like to think that both of these concepts would do really well in any market but are kind of perfectly suited for Elkhart,” said Matt Soutra, vice president of Navarre Hospitality Group. “There’s a lot of development going on in the River Bend District and we just felt really fortunate to be able to be part of that.”

Bird in the Hand and Jackson Rooftop are located at 240 E Jackson Boulevard in Elkhart.

Jackson Rooftop opens in Elkhart

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riders on the Top Thrill Dragster speed along on May 1, 2003, at Cedar Point Amusement Park, in...
Cedar Point announces closure of Top Thrill Dragster
A homicide investigation is underway for a 14-year-old from Mishawaka.
Mishawaka Police identify 14-year-old killed in shooting
Austin Williams
Man missing out of South Bend found safe
Aeryk Brant
South Bend man arrested after driving stolen vehicle into St. Joseph River
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down

Latest News

wndu faw
First Alert Forecast: Abundant Sunshine for the Rest of the Week
WNDU Lunch on Matt
WNDU Lunch on Matt
The Irish know they need to learn from their mistakes in execution from the loss to Ohio State.
Irish turn focus to home opener against Marshall
City hosts community meeting on crisis response procedures
City of South Bend hosts community meeting on crisis response procedures