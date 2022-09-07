Navarre Hospitality Group opens two new spots in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Navarre Hospitality Group has expanded in Elkhart with two brand new spots for food lovers.

Both are located on Jackson Boulevard and offer a unique perspective.

Bird in the Hand is a casual restaurant offering fried chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, smash burgers, and salads.

On the fourth floor directly above the restaurant is Jackson Rooftop.

The rooftop bar offers an incredible view of downtown Elkhart, along with craft beers and craft cocktails, plus upscale bar food.

“We like to think that both of these concepts would do really well in any market but are kind of perfectly suited for Elkhart,” said Matt Soutra, vice president of Navarre Hospitality Group. “There’s a lot of development going on in the River Bend District and we just felt really fortunate to be able to be part of that.”

Bird in the Hand and Jackson Rooftop are located at 240 E Jackson Boulevard in Elkhart.

