Medical Moment: Preventing the spread of monkeypox

(WNDU) - It’s an unfamiliar virus that’s spreading, prompting the US Department of Health and Human Services to declare a public health emergency. While the CDC cautions gay and bisexual men that they may be at highest risk, other health experts say everyone, including kids, should take steps to avoid the spread.

The 2022 monkeypox outbreaks started with a cluster in the United Kingdom on May 6. Two weeks later, the first case was reported in the United States.

Now, monkeypox has been reported in every single state.

Monkeypox has a long incubation time. That means it can take four to 21 days to produce illness after someone has been exposed to the virus.

The symptoms start with a general, all-over feeling of being ill. Then, fever and muscle aches develop with flu-like symptoms, lymph nodes become swollen. A few days later, a blister-like rash appears that looks like chickenpox. This may begin on the face and spread elsewhere on the body, or if sexually acquired, may begin in the genital or anal areas. A health care professional can identify monkeypox with a blood test or by looking under a microscope at a sample of fluid swabbed from the rash.

Because the disease is rare, your doctor may need to rule out other, more common rash-producing illnesses such as chickenpox, measles, or syphilis.

“The concern is how do we stop it? There’s a vaccine out there that does work, but it’s in very short supply, hard to come by,” said David Winter, a doctor of internal medicine at Baylor Scott & White Health. “There’s an antiviral pill that also helps, TPOXX, also in short supply right now, hard to come by.”

TPOXX is classified as an investigational drug for monkeypox. It was initially created in case of a bio terrorist smallpox attack. People who have taken a two-week course of the antiviral pulls say they feel better within two days. But the governmnet warns they only have 1.7 million courses in their national stockpile.

“TPOXX medication stops the replication, stops a duplication of the virus in your body,” Dr. Winter explained. “So, it’s very effective. If you can get one.”

Because monkeypox and smallpox share similar symptoms, Tembexa is another FDA-approved anti-viral. It was first approved to treat smallpox and experts fear that as kids head back to school, the spread will only get worse.

“I think we should teach the kids that no more hugging, no high fiving, no wrestling on the school grounds right now, because that’s the way that you can spread this particular disease,” Dr. Winter said.

Tecovirimat is an antiviral drug that was approved for the treatment of smallpox disease under a regulation known as the “Animal Rule.”

This pathway allows for approval of drugs for serious or life-threatening conditions when it is not ethical to conduct efficacy studies in humans and not feasible to conduct field trials to study the effectiveness of a drug or biologic product. Under the Animal Rule, efficacy is established on the basis of adequate and well-controlled studies in animal models of the human disease or condition of interest; safety must be adequately evaluated in people.

