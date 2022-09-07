Irish turn focus to home opener against Marshall

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team has turned the page to its home opener this upcoming Saturday, Sept. 10, against Marshall.

But make no mistake about it, the Irish know they need to learn from their mistakes in execution from the loss to Ohio State.

Junior tight end Kevin Bauman, who caught one pass for 22 yards on Saturday, touched on what practice has been like so far as the Irish look for their first win of the Freeman Era.

“Practice has a whole is just intense,” Bauman said. “I mean, we came out here today, we were running around, flying around. It was a physical day. No one is happy with the outcome from last week, so we’ve got a little bit of an edge to us. We don’t want to have that feeling again the rest of this season, so I think the intensity is higher than it’s ever been. Everyone’s really just chomping at the bit for Saturday. We know what we’ve got to get done to prepare in order to take the field and be successful on Saturday.”

Meanwhile, it will be the first home game for Marcus Freeman as head coach, as well as the first home game start for sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner.

The Irish have won 10 straight home openers. A win to push that streak to 11 would be a record at Notre Dame Stadium.

Freeman spoke about the emotions of running out of the tunnel and tapping the sign before his first home game.

“As we move forward into Marshall, I’m excited really for my first home game as a head coach here at Notre Dame Stadium,” Freeman said. “It’s something you dream about. Ever since I’ve been named head coach, I’ve been looking forward to this moment, to be able to lead our team into this stadium. But once you get out of that tunnel, to be able to run onto that field, it gives me goosebumps just thinking about it. I know we did it in the spring game, but to do it when it’s real it’s going to be exciting.

“I know it’s not about me, and it never will be about me,” Freeman added. “But personally, for me, that’s going to be one thing I’ll never forget. The first time you get to run out of this tunnel into Notre Dame Stadium when it’s real, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Notre Dame slipped from No. 5 to No. 8 in the AP Top 25 Poll on Monday following Saturday night’s loss to Ohio State.

Kickoff against the Thundering Herd at Notre Dame Stadium is set for 2:30 p.m.

