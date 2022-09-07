Friendship Botanic Gardens to hold annual ‘Haunted Trails and Family Fall Fest’

The festival returns in October and will feature family-friendly scares all throughout the...
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - The annual Haunted Trails and Family Fall Fest returns to the Friendship Botanic Gardens in October!

The family-friendly festival will be taking place on Sunday, Oct. 16 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. CDT. The fest will feature trick-or-treating stations, a costume contest for kids, games, and more!

Admission is $5 for adults and children ages 13 and older, $2 for children ages 2 through 12, and free for children between 0 and 1.

Tickets are available on the day of the event and can be purchased on-site.

To learn more about the Haunted Trails and Family Fall Fest, simply click here.

