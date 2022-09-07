First Alert Forecast: Abundant Sunshine for the Rest of the Week

Temperatures will gradually warm into the middle 80s under full sunshine. By the weekend rain chances return to Michiana with cooler temperatures. Click here for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:59 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: Patchy areas of fog through the morning. Be careful as patchy fog will cause low and changing visibilities. As the temperatures rise the fog will dissipate. Highs will approach the lower 80s by the afternoon. High of 81 degrees. Winds N 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Turning cooler with calm winds. A few clouds will linger but a very comfortable evening. By the early morning hours, patchy areas of fog will be possible across Michiana. Low of 57 degrees. Winds Calm.

THURSDAY: More sunshine will fill the skies once the patchy areas of fog move out of the area. Things continue to warm, as temperatures get into the middle 80s by the afternoon. High of 84 degrees. Winds Calm.

FRIDAY: More sunshine to end the week with highs continuing to be in the middle 80s. A light breeze will increase from the south as the humidity will slowly come back heading into the weekend. High of 85 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Notre Dame football is home on Saturday as all eyes shift to South Bend. The temperatures will likely be in the middle 80s. Increasing clouds throughout the day with a chance for a few showers later in the evening. The football game should remain dry. By Sunday a storm system moves into the region and bring cooler temperatures but also some unsettled weather. Chances for scattered showers will linger into much of the beginning of next week. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, September 6th, 2022

Tuesday’s High: 82

Tuesday’s Low: 64

Precipitation: 0.00″

