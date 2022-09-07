Family of Nappanee woman killed in crash that killed Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers may sue for wrongful death

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A wrongful death lawsuit may be filed in connection with the crash that left four people dead—including Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski—last month in Elkhart County.

Edith Schmucker, 56, of Nappanee was killed in the two-vehicle crash on Aug. 3. Officials say Schmucker’s was hit by an SUV that Walorski and two of her staffers were in.

A court order now appoints special administrators for the Schmucker estate for the “sole purpose of bringing an action concerning the decedent’s alleged wrongful death.”

The order is dated Aug. 14. It names her 17-year-old son as the ‘heir’ entitled to receive the proceeds of a wrongful death action.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.