Douglas Road reopening a business bonus ahead of ND home opener

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Commuters across Michiana no longer have to rely on detours to navigate a major road closure in northern St. Joseph County.

On Tuesday, Douglas Road reopened between Twyckenham Drive and S.R. 23. just days before Notre Dame football’s home opener against Marshall.

“There’s a fair amount of hotels and restaurant that rely heavily on game day traffic for example – and especially getting visitors to navigate a detour isn’t always the best, the best thing so we’re excited to see it back open,” remarked Jeff Rea, CEO of South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Noor Hadzimesic, associate director of sales for The Inn at Saint Mary’s and Hilton Garden Inn-South Bend, said having Douglas Road reopen improves traffic flow for its shuttle bus and guests.

“I think it’s just definitely going to make things more convenient for our guests that are coming in for the football weekends. They want to be able to pop over to Mishawaka to grab lunch really quickly before going to the game or whatever the case is,” said Hadzimesic.

County officials said Douglas Road narrows to two lanes as drivers approach Ironwood and remains restricted to two lanes until reaching S.R. 23.

Ironwood Road is closed north and south of Douglas Road due to construction on the Juday Creek bridge. Officials anticipate reopening Ironwood in late October.

