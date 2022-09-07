Douglas Road reopen to east-west traffic between Twyckenham Drive, SR 23

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As of Tuesday afternoon, Douglas Road has been reopened to east and west traffic between Twyckenham Drive and State Road 23.

Ironwood will remain closed in the north and south directions while work continues on the bridge over Juday Creek.

The hope is this section of Ironwood will reopen late next month once that bridge work is complete.

