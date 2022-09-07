Douglas Road reopen to east-west traffic between Twyckenham Drive, SR 23

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As of Tuesday afternoon, Douglas Road has been reopened to east and west traffic between Twyckenham Drive and State Road 23.

Ironwood will remain closed in the north and south directions while work continues on the bridge over Juday Creek.

The hope is this section of Ironwood will reopen late next month once that bridge work is complete.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aeryk Brant
South Bend man arrested after driving stolen vehicle into St. Joseph River
Man killed in Elkhart shooting
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard
A homicide investigation is underway for a 14-year-old from Mishawaka.
Mishawaka Police identify 14-year-old killed in shooting
Death investigation underway in Fulton County

Latest News

MDOT to continue work on widening I-94 bridge in Berrien County
The detour route is Walnut Road and Smilax Road to avoid work areas.
Portion of Quince Road closed in preparation for repaving
The first phase of sewer work has already affected travel lanes on Winona Avenue.
Work to install roundabout at Kosciusko County intersection underway
Construction began Friday on Red Arrow Highway from Watervliet city limits to County Line Road.
Crews to begin paving stretch of Red Arrow Highway in Berrien County this week