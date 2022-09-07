City of Mishawaka updates lane restrictions for downtown street improvement project

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If you drive through downtown Mishawaka to get to work, your commute could be impacted.

Traffic on Main Street and Church Street was shifted Wednesday morning for the next phase of construction in the area. Traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction.

Due to the location of the construction, the northernmost entrance to the Mishawaka Police Department at the intersection of Main Street and Church Street will be closed. If you need to access the police department, you can do so using the southern entrance with no left turns allowed in or out of the parking lot.

Other parking will be available on E. 1st Street and at the Mishawaka Utilities Business Office parking lot.

