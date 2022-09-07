Central Indiana woman dies in Fulton County crash

(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police say a central Indiana woman is dead after a crash Wednesday morning in Fulton County.

Officers from the Indiana State Police and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department were called just after 8:35 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Road 14 and Fulton County Road 1100 West.

Police say Madonna Mawk, 81, of Mooreland was driving a 2003 Jeep Liberty eastbound on State Road 14 and hit a semi as she attempted to turn north onto County Road 1100 West.

Mawk was pronounced dead at the scene. The 44-year-old driver of the semi was not injured.

Police say Mawk was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The driver of the semi was cited, under federal motor carrier regulations, for having a false logbook and possessing a radar detector.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Police don’t believe the consumption of alcoholic beverages nor narcotics is suspected of having contributed to the crash.

