Beloved greeter with special needs gets birthday wish granted in New Carlisle

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - If you ever shopped at the Old School Tile Company in New Carlisle, you probably ran 67-year-old warehouse greeter Lenny Lawrence.

“I sweep the floors and I greet people coming in and out. I say have a nice day and I give them a card,” Lawrence says.

A card that travels a long way says Tommy Miles, the man who hired him five years ago.

“He probably hands out about five hundred a month. Somebody calls for Lenny every single day,” Miles says.

When asked how going to work makes him feel, Lawrence responded by saying “Like I’m home. Home away from home.”

On Tuesday, that home dedicated to him on his 67th birthday.

“We put in an epoxied sign with his name and the year so everybody that comes in for 100 years knows this is dedicated to Lenny,” Miles said.

Not only does Lawrence’s name now lie outside his work place for everyone to see, but he also was granted his wish of having handicap accessible walkways for him and his customers.

“Our building was built 1946. It’s a Roosevelt works building and none of it was handicap accessible,” Miles says.

But now it is making this birthday, Lawrence’s favorite of all time.

“I feel my heart, I feel good that everybody is here. I hope they come back again,” Lawrence says.

