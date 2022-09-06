Title IX complaint filed against Goshen Community Schools

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Title IX complaint has been filed against Goshen Community Schools.

The complaint accuses the district of unlawful sex discrimination regarding the quality of its high school softball filed compared to the baseball field.

According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, the complaint was filed anonymously on June 1.

School officials released a statement last week, saying they’ve been notified of the complaint and will be working with the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights in their investigation.

