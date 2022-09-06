South Bend Police searching for missing man

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department needs your help finding a man who was been missing since this past weekend.

Austin Williams, 30, was last seen around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, leaving a residence near Johnson Road and Miami Street in South Bend.

Williams is 5′11″ and weighs 145 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. He also has a tattoo reading “Rylo” on his left forearm.

He was last seen wearing black jeans, a black t-shirt with “Just Do It” printed on the front and a black Chicago White Sox hat.

Williams may be driving a blue 2004 Ford Freestar minivan with a Michigan license plate of DMQ 4113 (pictured below).

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call Detective Bruno Martinsky at 574-235-9204 or 574-235-9201.

