Notre Dame slips to No. 8 in AP Top 25 Poll after loss to Ohio State

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(AP/WNDU) - Notre Dame has dropped from No. 5 to No. 8 in the first Associated Press college football poll of the regular season.

Notre Dame lost it’s season opener at Ohio State, the No. 2 team in the country at the time, 21-10. In the latest poll, the Buckeyes slipped to No. 3 and received two first-place votes. They were passed in the rankings by defending national champion Georgia, who moved up to No. 2 after dominating their season opener against Oregon.

Alabama remains No. 1 after receiving 44 of 63 first-place votes. Michigan moved up four spots to No. 4. Clemson dropped one place to No. 5.

Florida debuted at No. 12 after its thrilling victory at home against Utah. The Utes slipped six spots to No. 13 after the loss. Oregon’s loss to Georgia sent the Ducks all the way out of the rankings.

