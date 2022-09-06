Notre Dame to remain test-optional for undergraduate admissions through 2024

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame will remain test-optional through the 2024 application year.

Notre Dame is currently test-optional for the class of students entering in fall 2023, and the university will continue that practice for current high school juniors. Similarly, transfer applicants will not be required to submit standardized test scores.

The test-optional practice allows students to choose whether to submit a standardized test score to be included in the evaluation of their application. One-third of the students admitted to the Class of 2026 did not submit a test score.

Students who have already taken the SAT or ACT, or who have plans to take the exams, may report their scores for evaluation if they choose.

The evaluation process will continue to include the student’s academic performance in high school and a review of the rigor of the curriculum pursued, along with written essays, letters of recommendation, and the student’s academic and extracurricular experiences.

Notre Dame will continue to adhere to the rules and regulations set forth by the NCAA in the recruitment and application review process for recruited Division I student-athletes.

