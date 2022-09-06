Mishawaka Common Council to vote on proposed Drive & Shine location

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka residents living near the Bypass could have a new place to get their cars ready for the road. On Monday, common council members will vote on a proposal for another Drive & Shine location to be constructed. Plans call for it to be built on a 4.3-acre of unused property off Bremen Highway - across from Meijer and next to Taco Bell.

Councilman Mike Compton (D-5th District) remarked Drive & Shine has been a good community business and that he intends to support a new location being built.

“I don’t have issue with it,” said Compton. “I think development in our community where it creates some more jobs, gives people more opportunity. I, I don’t have issue with it at all, unless there’s something that comes up tonight unknown, I will likely support this.”

Compton said it is unclear when construction would begin on the car wash facility, considering Drive & Shine is currently building a location in the Twin Branch area of Mishawaka.

Annexation, rezoning plans for land near Toll Road

On Monday, the Mishawaka Common Council is also holding a public hearing, pursuant to state law, on a proposed annexation measure near Exit 83 and Cleveland Road.

Mishawaka Common Council President Gregg Hixenbaugh (D-At-Large) said the 51 acres are currently in St. Joseph County. The annexation plans also include rezoning the land to make it suitable for possible automotive uses, such as a dealership or service shop.

Hixenbaugh said it’s a legitimate question for the community to wonder when such land should be left alone. However, he added there have been long-term plans to develop the area near Beacon Parkway.

“We’ve made an investment to try to spur development in the area. So at this point time, [leaving the land undeveloped] would thwart the vision that we had for investing in the area, in particular to maximize the advantages that the Toll Road exit brings to those who want to locate a business in that area,” said Hixenbaugh.

It’s likely the common council will vote on this proposal at the next meeting on September 19th.

