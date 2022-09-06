Medical Moment: How an NBA star fought pulmonary blood clots

(WNDU) - Pulmonary embolisms can be life-threatening and they affect around 1 in 1,000 people in the U.S.

With timely treatment, most people can recover. But for some, those clots become chronic. Even the most physically fit people can fall victim.

53 years after his big win with the Celtics, Em Bryant has still got it! He still proudly wears his 1969 championship ring. The 85-year-old works hard to stay fit on and off the court.

“I was used to being in the gym for a couple hours and then swimming a quarter mile and half a mile,” Bryant recalled.

“He had a series of clotting events of pulmonary embolism in the lung, and never really fully recovered from it,” said Michael Cuttica, a pulmonologist at Northwestern Medicine.

The fatigue was a clear sign that his clots did not go away with blood thinners.

“When I met them, they got to the point where he couldn’t even go for walks with his wife,” Dr. Cuttica said.

When the clots don’t go away, they can turn into scar tissue, or chronic clots in the walls of the pulmonary arteries, and this can lead to CTEPH.

Bryant underwent a pulmonary thromboendarterectomy surgery. Surgeons attached Bryant to a heart-lung bypass machine, cooling his body to 64 degrees Fahrenheit to protect his organs. Surgeons then turn off the heart-lung machine, stopping circulation for up to 20 minutes. They open the arteries and remove the clots. After a week in the hospital... Bryant was back home. A few months later, he was back in the gym.

“I’ve since learned how to pace myself, now,” Bryant said.

“I look forward to the day where I get to go and shoot some hoops with him,” Dr. Cuttica said.

Pulmonary angiography remains the gold standard approach for the confirmation of the diagnosis and pre-surgical evaluation of CTEPH.

New emerging technologies such as Dual-Energy Computed Tomography angiography (DECT) and Computed Tomography angiography (CTA) are developing and broadly available. These noninvasive methods provide diagnostic information similar to conventional pulmonary angiography and surgical operability information. They are to be considered as an alternative in the diagnostic approach of patients with CTEPH as presented in the ESC/ERS guidelines.

Hemodynamic measurement whiles exercising during right heart catheterization may improve diagnostic sensitivity of CTEPH and could therefore be used as a diagnostic test in patient with normal hemodynamic at rest.

