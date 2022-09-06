MDOT to continue work on widening I-94 bridge in Berrien County

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - MDOT will continue to work on widening the eastbound I-94 bridge over Pipestone Road in Berrien County this week.

This is to prepare for the I-94 rebuild project between Red Arrow Highway and Britain Avenue, which begins next year.

Expect single-lane closures on eastbound and westbound I-94 when the project begins on Thursday, Sept. 8. Pipestone Road will also be closed and detoured.

The Pipestone Road detours are:

  • Northbound Pipestone Road: Eastbound I-94, westbound Napier Avenue, and westbound I-94 back to northbound Pipestone Road.
  • Southbound Pipestone Road: Westbound I-94, southbound M-139, and eastbound I-94 back to southbound Pipestone Road.

Work is expected to be done by Sept. 23.

