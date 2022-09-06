Marshall County Blueberry Festival wraps up

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - The 56th annual Marshall County Blueberry Festival wrapped up a successful four-day run.

The event took place at Centennial Park in Plymouth on Labor Day weekend.

There were carnival rides, crafts, vendors and delicious food and treats.

“The blueberry donuts are the biggest hit. That’s the most answered question as to where the blueberry donuts are at. That’s run by six church groups and a nonprofit, and they work hard to keep that line moving, but you could be waiting for an hour and a half to get some donuts sometimes,” said Festival Coordinator Tracy Houin.

“We like to come out here and we enjoy interacting with people. We like pleasing them. We like giving them food that they like and it’s a blueberry fest and we make blueberry shortcakes. You gotta have blueberries at the blueberry fest, you know?” said Hailey Brown with Cinnamon City.

“The energy was great. There were tons of people. People acted like they wanted to be out. Loved being here. The weather was great, so I think that helped and brought all kinds of people from everywhere. There were people from different parts of the state that just come to Plymouth for this festival,” said Vendor Deanna Whittymore, who is with Rustic Gypsy Boutique.

Festival organizers said they are always adding new and exciting things.

“I think one of the most popular things would be the fireworks on the top of the list. We added the beer garden, which was actually a good hit for us and we will probably end up doing that again next year, hopefully. Just the carnival, the crafts and the food. Everyone comes for all of those things,” said Houin.

This year Rilynn Ames was named Miss Blueberry Queen.

“My mom kind of pushed me into it, but I’m glad because it was a great experience and I got to get along with a lot of new people,” said Ames.

If you missed this year’s festival, be sure to go next year!

