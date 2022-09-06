Kroger donates $10,000 to help local organization feed families

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - September is Hunger Action Month, and year round, Cultivate Food Rescue, a non-profit organization, started in South Bend works with food providers to feed the community.

The Cultivate Food rescue motto is ‘No neighbor hungry, no food wasted,’ something that Kroger grocery stores also believes in. Which is why Kroger was one of the first companies to partner with Cultivate Food Rescue.

In honor of Hunger Action Month, Kroger’s spokesperson came to deliver a $10,000 check, with hopes of helping them feed even more people in need.

“Ultimately it means more food on the table for people that need it, because we’ve seen just about everywhere in Indiana, there’s an increase in need for food, said Kroger Spokesperson Eric Halvorson.

With Cultivate Food Rescue’s co-founder, Jim Conklin adding, “And this is something that we can fix by just redirecting the food before it perishes. It’s all about getting food to somebody that needs to eat it today.”

To learn more about what Cultivate Food Rescue does for the community and how you can help during Hunger Action Month, click here.

